The ANNA Shelter hosted multiple shelter managers and directors from the region for a shelter conference.

Four speakers from around the country touched on compassion fatigue, shelter medicine and “greater goods” charities. This conference was originally planned for a couple of years ago, but the pandemic put it on hold.

The ANNA Shelter’s executive director said it’s important for shelter managers to know they aren’t alone in the industry.

“It’s tough and it’s draining. It’s emotionally exhausting, and I’m so aware of that with my staff and volunteers. I think something like this is important, and I hope to reinvigorate some of these other shelter directors and managers so they can take that back to their staff and help them keep going,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The day-long conference brought shelters from Erie County, across the state and Michigan.