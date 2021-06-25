Regional Bass Fishing competition wraps up

The Regional Bass Fishing competition comes to a close, with the final weigh-in taking place Friday afternoon at Presque Isle State Park.

The three-day tournament bringing more than 200 anglers to Erie. Officials from the Erie Sports Commission are calling the competition a success. They want to make fishing tournaments more common on Lake Erie.

“It’s one of our goals too as the sports commission to try to do this more frequently. The last time that we had a tournament of this nature was back in 2013. So, we set our sights a couple years ago to say ‘Hey, you know, we have to get back into this game, we have such a great fishery here and a natural resource and the national tournament organizers know it.” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

The winner of the Bass Nation Regional is Eric Low of Team New Hampshire, with a four-day total catch of 48 pounds, 8 ounces.

