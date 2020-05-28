Regional Science Consortium releases buoys to report weather conditions on Lake Erie

Buoys are out in the water and ready for use.

Four buoys were sent out Thursday morning by the Regional Science Consortium with help from Fondriest Environmental, Lakeshore Towing and the Pennsylvania DCNR.

Each year, these hit the water in order to report real time weather conditions on the lake, as well as water quality conditions and weight meters. Typically, these are sent out in early May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back.

“The buoys are not only used by boaters and people going out on the lake. It’s also used by researchers, so its a lot of important data. It also goes to the National Weather Service in Cleveland and it helps them predict the different conditions that are going to happen to the lake into the course of the week.” said Jeannette Schnars, Ph.D, Executive Director of the Regional Science Consortium.

These buoys will be retrieved in October.