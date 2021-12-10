Registered sex offender from Erie in Fayette County Jail charged with kidnapping a minor

A registered sex offender from Erie is in the Fayette County jail, charged with kidnapping a minor.

Jason Meals was arrested for allegedly trying to unlawfully remove a girl under the age of 18 from Connellsville Middle School on Wednesday.

The 32-year old went to the school and said he was the victim’s uncle and had to take her to an appointment. The girl told them she did not know Meals.

Police say he had been talking with the girl via Snapchat for a week leading up to this incident and knew that she was just 13.

Responding officers checked his identification and found out that he was a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Meals is in custody facing several charges including attempted kidnapping of a minor and attempted statutory sexual assault.

