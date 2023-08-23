Registration is now open for AHN’s bi-yearly event that doctors encourage all who are eligible to participate in.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute is hosting a free cancer screening event on Saturday, September 16 at the West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion.

The screening is open to the public and health insurance is not required. The event is close to half full and registration ends on September 8.

Delays in cancer screenings during the pandemic likely resulted in a large drop in early stage cancer diagnoses, according the American Cancer Society.

Doctors at AHN fear that this may lead to undiagnosed cancer in patients which can result in a more advanced stage of the disease.

“To screen is very important because it’s preventative, and the sooner you get your screenings taken care of and done, then we can catch things sooner. The sooner you catch cancer, if you have it, the more treatable it is,” said Heather Santone, oncology nurse navigator lead at AHN.

Reservations must be made by calling 814-452-5960 by September 8.