Rehabilitated bald eagle released back into the wild today





It was a high flying return to the wild today for an American bald eagle recovering from an injury.

Two kayakers on Elk Creek near Lake City found the bird in distress last month and called the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The banded bird, which the kayakers named Talon, was recovered by the game commission and was rehabilitated at the Tamarack Wildlife Animal Shelter.

This is not Talon’s first stay in a hospital. Talon was banded three years ago in Florida after breaking a bone.

The eagle was released today at Erie Bluffs State Park near the place where he was found.