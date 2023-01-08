ERIE, PA – Uneventful weather as we wrap up the first full weekend of 2023. We have had very little winter weather, with only a trace of snow on Saturday. A northerly flow is keeping clouds locked in place. However, the sky partially clears out Monday. Relatively calm and quiet weather will persist through the first half of the week. However, the weather pattern becomes unsettled by late in the week.

Monday planner

Any early morning clouds Monday will give way to more breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. It will be quiet but turning breezy, with the high temperature in the upper 30s, before increasing clouds yet again by Tuesday. There could be a few spotty light sprinkles or snow flurries by late Tuesday and Tuesday Night. Wednesday will again feature a mainly gray sky with nothing worse than some spotty drizzle or sprinkles.

What to expect

Colder air begins to move across the mid-west on Thursday, with a developing low pressure system that will advance toward the region by Thursday Night. Some scattered rain showers appear likely by late Thursday, as the temperature will be well into the 40s. Low pressure will advance to the East by Friday. As colder air arrives, the rain changes to all snow through Friday. Overall, not much snow accumulation, but there could be a few inches by Saturday, as some light lake effect snow develops in the wake of the low pressure system.

End of the week storm.

After a brief late week appearance by winter, it looks like the above normal weather pattern continues through at least the middle of January. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting well above normal temperatures compared to average through January 20th. Take a look at the temperature outlook below.

8-14 day temperature outlook

Stay tuned to JET24 / FOX66 Your Weather Authority for any updates on the forecast.