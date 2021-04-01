ReLeaf initiative aiming to enhance integrity of area ecosystem

Erie’s Urban Forest is working with the City of Erie to enhance the integrity of our ecosystem and the quality of life for residents.

The group hopes to work with the city and community partners to preserve and maintain and increase Erie’s urban forest.

John Vanco, project manager for ReLeaf, says his organization has launched a long-term tree planting initiative in Erie County to plant 6,000 trees by this summer.

Vanco says the cycle of life depends on trees.

“We have plantings that are non-native species that don’t have any companion insects, then the birds have nothing to eat. If you like bird life, if you like other aspects of life, including the oxygen that we breath, plant trees.” Vanco said.

