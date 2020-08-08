Religious leaders gather to show solidarity against racism and violence

Religious leaders gathered Friday evening, all standing in solidarity against racism and violence against people of color.

United Clergy of Erie leaders met outside the steps of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul for a service of reconciliation. Bishop Sean Rowe says white clergy must take a stance by addressing the church’s racist history.

“Our complicity in racism and our use of religion to keep other people down and were saying we own that history and that today, we’re gonna start a course correction.” Bishop Rowe said.

And Black clergy member Bishop Dwane Brock says this unified effort is necessary for social change.

“Racism cannot and will not change without the initiation of the white church. Today, there is an acknowledgement of being wrong, an acknowledgement we are in this thing together and we’re going to eradicate racism.” Bishop Brock said.

The community being served as Bishop Brock explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionally affected families of color.

“Where we have a concentration of African-American young people, many are asymptomatic, but they’re taking this virus home to their parents. We want people to know that this virus is dangerous. It is a murderer, it’s assassinating people.”

The United Clergy of Erie leaders will gather starting at 7:30 a.m. for this mask distribution and other COVID-19 resources.