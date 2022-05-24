Religious leaders in Erie are asking the community to take a stand against social injustice by coming together in solidarity at a prayer service.

Here is more on the event and what those involved are hoping will come from it.

Local bishops are asking the Erie community to put their differences aside and come together to rise up against various aspects that are continuing to divide the community.

“We are putting all differences aside and we are coming together as citizens of concern about our brothers and sisters there in Buffalo,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Chief Executive Officer for Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

A tragedy has hit close to home in Buffalo, New York that has left 10 families without their loved ones.

The Erie community is responding to the attack of violence.

“Thursday we are hosting an ecumenical prayer service to the racially motivated attacks in Buffalo. An opportunity to come together and pray as a community for the end of violence and racism,” said Patrice Swick, Director of Social Justice and Life Office for Catholic Charities Diocese of Erie.

The service is geared towards the recent events in Buffalo, but a local bishop told us why this is also beneficial for the Erie community.

“Pray for ourselves for that we understand we are in very difficult times. There is so much division in our country and anger and hatred that we have to rise above that,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Bishop Persico told us what it means for Erie to unite for this cause.

“I think it sends a message to the community we can cross the line over something that deals with social justice and also to show our unity in opposition to racism and white supremacy,” said Persico.

Local religious leaders shared what their expectations are from the community standing in solidarity.

“Everyone needs to look at themselves and if there are any idioms of racism or bigotry or prejudice that ness to be dealt with,” said Brock.

The service will begin at 7 p.m.