Relocated family of four thankful for Mercy Center for Women

It’s a week of giving thanks here on Jet 24. Today, we speak with a relocated family of four who say they’re thankful for help from the Mercy Center for Women.

A mother of three, Katlynn St. John, says she wouldn’t be able to provide food and shelter for her kids without help from the organization.

She also credits the center for its welcoming attitude, and the way her whole family has been welcomed with open arms.

“I’m just grateful for everything they’ve done for me, everything they’re going to continue to do for me. They’re great with my kids, they’re great with me, and helping me be a better mom to my kids,” said Katlynn St. John, mother of three.

The Mercy Center has provided long term transitional housing and support services to homeless women with or without children for nearly 26 years.