Remains of body found reportedly identified as missing man from Conneaut, Ohio

An Ohio man missing for eight years is identified as a body found earlier this year.

The Ashtabula Star Beacon reporting that remains found in June of this year on the Pennsylvania side of the Ohio and Pennsylvania line are those of Tim Rhodes.

The Conneaut, Ohio man had been missing for eight years. The Star Beacon reporting that the man’s daughter received the confirmation that the remains are that of her father.

According to the report, the cause of death is undetermined. The 53-year old Rhodes was last seen on October 5th, 2011