Remarkable Women returns as nominations are now open

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com want to honor the regions remarkable women.

Once again we are asking you to submit the names of women that you know that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women in our community.

We want to recognize the influence women have on public policy, social progress, and quality of life while recognizing their contributions to our nation and local communities.

These are the four area women we have honored earlier this year with your help. It is time to do this once again.

We are asking you to nominate a remarkable woman on the contest page here on YourErie.com.

Our team will highlight the contributions of four remarkable women in early 2021 right here on JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com