Four of the five children who died in Erie house fire laid to rest

The community came together Saturday as four children were laid to rest.

On August 11, a west Erie fire took the lives of five children. Just under a week later family, friends and community members gathered to honor the lives of four of those victims.

“Rejoice in all of your beautiful memories and remember we are all here on borrowed time because God makes promises and he keeps them. He said and his promise was, we will see our loved ones again,” said Jennifer Overton, great-aunt to the victims.

La’Myhia Lovee Jones was the oldest of the four kids, she was getting ready to enter the third grade. Family members explained that she will be remembered for her loving personality and being “nanny’s baby”.

Luther Michael Jones Jr., just celebrated his sixth birthday three days before his death. The young boy had a love of animals, his family and was a daddy’s boy. His father is a volunteer firefighter, to honor that a fire helmet was showcased Junior’s casket.

Ava Mo’Nae Jones turned four on August 3. Her family noted on her beautiful smile and how although she was the diva of the house, she was extremely loving.

Jaydan Anthony Augustyniak, the baby of the family, was nine months old. The family is remembering him as a happy baby, who loved to eat, crawl around the house and play with his siblings.

During the service not only did people gather to embrace each of these children, but it also shined a light on how strong this family has been through this difficult time.

“They learned how to pray and can I tell you something when they didn’t know how to pray their grandmother knew how to pray, their great-grandmother knew how to pray. So if you’re wondering what is holding them together its the prayers going forth,” said Rev. LaMont Higginbottom, Eulogist.

Through all of the sorrow there is something each person can remember. “The most important lesson we can learn from a tragedy like this is to really value and treasure relatives and friends that are still with us,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie,

All services were held at the Bayfront Convention Center.