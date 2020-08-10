Remembering the children on the anniversary of the tragic daycare fire

Tuesday August 11th marks the one year anniversary of the fire that took the lives of five children here in Erie.

It is a day that those who worked to put out the flames will never forget.

It may have been a year ago since the house caught on fire, but it still feels like yesterday for those who were on the scene.

On August 11th, 2019 the Erie Fire Department responded to a call in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.

The call turned out to be a tragedy that will never be forgotten.

“I followed those guys in and couldn’t see anything. It was pitch black and the people just started yelling that they had kids,” said Dion Larese, Erie Firefighter.

Despite the heroic efforts, five children ages nine months to eight years old died in the fire.

“Everybody jumped off the rigs and we placed ladders. We had those lines going. We attacked the fire and had guys searching for the kids and we knocked the fire down fast. We got kids out of there in a very timely manner and it all just stopped,” said Leonard Trott, Assistant Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Once the fire was out and the investigation began, firefighters knew this was a tragedy.

“That’s when it really hit because at those scenes it’s usually loud and people are usually happy they did a good job. It was dead silent and nobody was joking around. It was a different atmosphere,” said Larese.

The lot where the houses once stood is now vacant, but the lasting impact across the commonwealth comes in legislation.

“You’re never going to be able to replace the lives of those five children, but we are able to change the rules and the laws so that this will never happen again and I am positive that that’s going to be the case,” said Guy Santone, Former Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Within the city of Erie, Erie Child Care Facilities must now obtain an annual child care facility certificate of occupancy which includes an inspection by the City Code Enforcement Officer and fire officials.

Firefighters are expected to gather here on August 11th for a butterfly release. In attendance as well will be at least one of the victims families.

This will be a gathering that will honor each of the children.