Remembering the fallen and wounded on Purple Heart Day

Today is a day to honor and remember the fallen and wounded who have served our country.

August 7th is Purple Heart Day.

It brings recognition to the over 1.8 million men and women who have received the prestigious honor.

Military vets were at the Northwest PA Purple Heart Memorial on State Street to commemorate the day.

One of those in attendance was Bob Hill who served our country in the U.S. Army Green Berets from 1968 to 1989. He says today is an important day that is often overlooked.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still presented to American service members.