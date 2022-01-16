Reminder: Be alert of dates on odd even parking in the City of Erie for plowing purposes

Due to the upcoming forecasted heavy snow, the City of Erie and the Erie Parking Authority are reminding residents the effective date of the winter parking regulations.

These regulations are in effect on weekdays through March 31st from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With these regulations, plow trucks will be able to plow through neighborhood streets.

Winter parking regulations permit parking on only one side of the street depending on the day of the week.

Streets that are affected by these regulations are posted with signs designating odd-even parking.

Residents are also reminded to pay attention as to where they are parking and obey the signs in each neighborhood.