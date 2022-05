Construction along portions of Hamot Road has been rescheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 10.

According to PennDOT, Hamot Road will be closed at the intersections at Oliver Road and Flower Road in order to begin the construction of the new round-about.

Detours will be posted to use Peach Street and Hershey Road.

These detours are expected to be in place for nine days weather permitting.

The construction will be done in seven phases.