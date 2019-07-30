Reminiscing on the Boston Store clock

While renovations are underway on the iconic Boston Store clock in downtown Erie, the historic site is on the minds of the community.

It was once a place to meet and check the time in downtown Erie. Now that the clock will soon be working again, residents are reminiscing while renovations are underway.

Time is of the essence and the Linse family learned that quickly. Thomas Linse’s father was a well-known clock maker throughout Northwestern Pennsylvania. He played an integral role in one of Erie’s historic landmarks, the Boston Store clock.

“He actually put the clock together. He would service the clock down there, to what extent he had to do with the clock. I know he put it together, because he was the only one who knew how to do that,” said Linse.

Linse reminisces on the unique job his father had, climbing to the top of the building and servicing the clock.

Linse said he has fond memories of his fathers work. Many remember the Boston Store clock as a place to meet with family and friends.

“I think that’s great, because that was a main part of Erie’s social function when it came to shopping, and dinning and so forth,” said Linse.

This clock was the center meeting point of many memories for people in the Erie Community. Even for James Anthony Perry, who has always met his friends down at the center-point.

“Boston Store was the place to be. Especially when November first rolled around, when people wanted to start shopping and stuff like that, that’s where we went,” said Perry.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the holidays. Many are looking forward to making new memories in this historic location.

“It will be nice to have a camcorder whether it works or not I don’t know, but it would be nice to get down there and get a picture of it, especially at nighttime when it’s gonna be lit up,” said Perry.

Community members are excited to keep the good times going once the clock is renovated. The clock is estimated to be ready in early November.