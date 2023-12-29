As we head into 2024, there’s no end in sight to Erie’s hyper-competitive housing market.

A local realtor said inventory has been low since the pandemic.

The reason? With more people working remotely, fewer people have been forced to move for employment.

Those looking to buy a home are of course hopeful interest rates will go down in the new year. But that could flood the market with even more buyers, all vying for the same few homes.

“Next year, it’s probably gonna be a little bit more of the same, I’m thinking. Unless there’s some kind of event that causes more people to put their homes on the market or a big surge in new construction. Lower interest rates would just put more buyers into the market,” said Brian Eastman, realtor.

Eastman added things are a bit slow during the holiday season, but he predicts a hot market with bidding wars, cash deals and sales made without home inspections to return after Valentine’s Day.