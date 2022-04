You are being asked to help rename the former Mercyhurst North East campus.

The Maryland-based company that bought the property has launched a contest. Ehrenfeld Companies is asking the community to submit name ideas that rebrand the campus.

They want names that “Capture the social and sport business focus as well as the history and impact eCos aims to create in the region.”

The winner will win $250 in gift cards to local small businesses.

To submit your idea, click here.