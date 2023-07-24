(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Longtime public servant Mary Rennie has resigned from her seat on Erie County Council.

Rennie announced on July 24 that she also is withdrawing from the 2023 General Election ballot in the race for County Council District 3. That’s in addition to her immediate resignation from the county council, she said in a written announcement.

Rennie has spent more than 30 years as an Erie County employee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In her resignation letter she thanked the voters of District 3 for their support over the last five years. She also explained why she’s resigning: “The actions of the majority of County Council do not represent me or my values. I do not wish for their legacy to be my legacy.”

Rennie says she intends to remain active in the Erie community following her resignation.