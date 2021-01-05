The massive renovation project at St. Peter Cathedral is just about at the halfway point.

The work throughout the interior of the historic cathedral continues with scaffolding up and a fresh paint job underway.

Outside the cathedral, work is being done to repaint and waterproof the stone.

During the pandemic, parishioners are still attending masses and continuing to practice social distancing.

“People like to see the progress. If there’s a little tear in the plastic, they are peaking through to see what the area being worked on looks like,” said Fr. Michael Ferrick, Rector at St. Peter Cathedral.

Renovations are expected to be complete by December of 2022.