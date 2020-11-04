Renovations are underway at the Masonic Temple.

Facade improvements were made to the outside of the building. According to the , those improvements included a fresh coat of paint and brick repair to show off some of the character of the building.

In order to help with these costs, $3,500 was granted through the City of Erie’s Flagship Fund grant.

More renovations for things such as the lobby and elevator cab are planned for the temple.

The foundation said that there will also be work to keep the building in tact for future generations.