The renovations at UPMC Park are complete just in time for the Erie Seawolves season.

It’s a beautiful day at UPMC Park where they are hosting an invite-only open house after completing the 16 million dollar renovation.

Greg Gania, the Assistant General Manager of the Erie Seawolves, joins us to discuss who is attending this open house and what people can expect when walking through the gates.

One fan favorite is the new and improved party deck located on the right field.

The deck was lifted to allow better visualization of the field for fans and includes new swivel seats and furniture.

Fans can now buy merchandise year round thanks to the newly renovated fan store.

This store will be open year round for fans to experience the fun involved in Seawolves games.

Gania spoke to us about how this new store will help improve the fans experience at the games.

Effective May 31st, UPMC Park will be at full capacity and fans will be required to wear face masks.

The Seawolves home opener will take place on Tuesday May 11th at 6 p.m. as they take on the Akron Rubber Ducks.