Renovations at UPMC Park near an end as baseball season approaches

In just under two months, SeaWolves baseball will return to Erie and fans can expect to see changes when entering the ballpark.

Construction is well underway at the park, which includes renovated bathrooms, a new club, along with a new ADA ramp that reaches the field.

Workers began making headway on the project back in October 2019. Now, the progress is something that can be spotted in different areas.

“The next 60 days or so are going to be real exciting, because things are going to start to come together. This is definitely a team lift, all of our contractors, all of our employees, the SeaWolves, the Otters, they’ve really done a lot to help make this process go well. We are really looking forward to opening day,” said Ed Snyder, Assistant Director of Sports Facilities, Erie Events.

The SeaWolves opening day will be April 16th.