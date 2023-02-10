The full demolition process is officially underway for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building that is being repurposed by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA).

Tina Mengine, CEO of ECRDA, said as demolition moves along they plan to begin renovations in their next phase. She said the design of the renovations has been redefined to be a corridor that she hopes will drive others to upgrade their facilities.

Their designs include a green space, a space for a restaurant or brewery, and office and manufacturing space. Mengine expects the new design to be distinctive and to change the face of the corridor.

“The renovation of the portion that we’re saving will take about 18 months from the point of demolition, so we’re still almost two years out before we can move in, but significant visible progress is visible. You’re seeing it now with the demolition, but you’ll start to see it with the renovations right away,” said Mengine.

Mengine added the demolition is expected to be done at the end of June.