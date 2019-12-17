Renovations continue at Gannon University’s chapel

Renovations at Gannon University’s chapel continues.

The Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel has been closed since May after a gas leak was discovered.

Two other buildings, including the student center and the pontifical center, were also demolished alongside the chapel.

With a plan nearly finished, crews are now working designing a new altar, pews, worship space, and sanctuary.

A recent gift from a Gannon University alumni will help with the $1.5 million project.

“The chapel is a gathering space for our community. It’s something that I think will add to the identity of Gannon University as a Catholic institution, as a place founded in faith,” said Doug Oathout, Chief of Communications, Gannon University.

The chapel is expected to be completed in early June of 2020.