Renovations continue at JMC Ice Arena, with completion expected in mid-December

Renovations continue at an Erie landmark.

The JMC Ice Arena front entrance and locker rooms are nearing completion. Other renovations including a new ceiling and lighting has also been installed throughout the arena.

Construction workers hope to complete side meshing for visitors’ safety and benches for players before the Thanksgiving holiday. Once the rink is completed, the ice system will be up and running.

“For a lot of people this is home, we heard repeatedly this is where I learned to skate, where my kids learned to skate and so this is home for a lot of people.” said Scott Mitchell, CEO of the Erie Zoo.

The JMC Ice Arena is expected to be completed in mid-December