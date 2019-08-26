Renovations continue at JMC Ice Arena

You may be able to skate at the JMC Ice Arena as early as November as long as construction continues to stay on schedule.

Construction on the arena has been going on for the past three months, and new lighting has already been installed.

According to the President of the arena, there still needs to be work done on the rink, the entrance, and the patio.

The rink has been closed for the past two years due to leaks in the ice-making system.

The President of the arena said he is hoping the rink will be a major tourist attraction during the winter months.

“For the larger community, there’s additional ice surfaces for whether it be men’s league, high school leagues, or youth hockey leagues, but also the opportunity to grow more tournaments and bring tourists in during off season,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO of JMC Ice Arena and Erie Zoo.

The JMC Ice Arena renovations were made possible by a 2 million dollar grant from the state.