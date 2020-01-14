Renovations continue at UPMC Park

Construction is continuing to grow for the final phase of UPMC Park renovations.

According to Erie Events, the project is right on schedule when it comes to creating a new entrance plaza.

Within the next month, construction will move into the ballpark where they will look to renovate the bathrooms, concessions, and suites.

Once that is complete, the attention will turn back to the building that will be home to team stores for both the SeaWolves and Otters, along with offices.

The goal is to have all the inside stadium upgrades complete by the SeaWolves home opener, which will be April 16th.