Renovations could close the Warner Theater for over a year

Bids that came in $10 million over budget could change the schedule for the Warner Theatre renovation project.

The original plan for the final phase of the project would have closed the Warner for seven months. It would have then reopened for six months and closed again for another eight.

That allows the Erie Philharmonic and Broadway Series to perform there… but the Convention Center authority was told today it also adds $3 million to the cost of the project. Nothing has been decided, but the alternative would close the theater for 16 straight months.

“I characterize that as the nuclear option. We don’t want to close and have the arts organizations not have the availability to use the theater for a year, but it may be a necessary requirement.” said Casey Wells, Executive Director of Erie Events.

If the schedule is changed, Casey Wells says the Warner would likely close next April and reopen in July or August of 2021