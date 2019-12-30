Renovations halfway done at St. Peter Cathedral downtown

Renovations are still underway at the St. Peter Cathedral in downtown Erie.

Restoration work on the 126-year-old cathedral is about halfway done.

In order to maintain its presence, scaffolding, painting, and priming continues on the inside near the altar.

Also, new plaster has been placed on the walls and ceiling of the cathedral.

The organ will stay at the cathedral through Easter, then it will be shipped to Canada for tuning.

Parishioners say they are excited to see the final renovations of the church once it is complete.

“It requires people changing seats, maybe getting to know people they haven’t known before. Coming to different masses, our seat configuration is different. I really think it helps people to feel that they are part of the process,” said Sheila Grove, Parishioner, St. Peter Cathedral.

The cathedral is expected to be completed just in time for Christmas of 2022.