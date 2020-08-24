Renovations still underway at former Holy Rosary School

Transformation is underway on East 28th street.

This comes after COVID19 put a halt on a demolition at the former Holy Rosary School.

Chris Jones, Project Manager for Mercy Center for Women says, “Once we were able to start working again, the guys got right back in here and started demolition of the entire building which we’re pretty much to a close now.”

The project will cost $2.5 million dollars and the money will come from philanthropic support and funding for the Mercy Center for Women.

The major expansion will help provide transitional housing for women and children in need.

13 old classrooms are being renovated at the former school building.

Jennifer Hagerty, Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women says, “What we have been doing, since the building is older, we had to clean the asbestos and lead from the facility.”

The former building will consist of a Dress for Success area that is meant for women when they are looks for jobs.

Since the demolition, the project manager tells us there are still hardships to overcome from the pandemic.



“We’re still waiting on the mechanical, electrical and plumbing to be approved by building inspection underwriters. Right now, we’re at a small standstill,” Jones said.

The new living space will also feature a thrift store and a food pantry.