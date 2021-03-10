Renovations to Agway Mill bring new business to Edinboro community

Renovations to the Agway Mill are bringing new businesses to the Edinboro Community.

The mill property has been redone and is now home to Lakeside Bagel, 814 Outdoor Sports and Yass Mercantile.

One of the owners, Jamin Bookhamer says it has been a long process to save the old Agway building, but it was something they wanted to save and help bring some new business to Edinboro.

Bookhamer’s father says the building now has a special community that has pulled together during a tough time.

“Worked with the former owners and they brought to it fruition over the past two and a half years. We love it because it still has a lot of character, the original old beams in the building, the original support. Several engineers looked at the structure and said it was a sound facility for them. It’s a destination property here for the Edinboro area.” said Randy Bookhamer.

Lakeside Bagel has moved to Agway Mill and celebrates 25 years of operation.