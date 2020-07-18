Renovations to the Boston Store Place continue

You may have noticed people working on top of the Boston Store downtown.

An official from the Housing And Neighborhood Development Service (H.A.N.D.S.) is saying they’re working on a full restoration of the missionary and the brick work on the clock tower.

Construction was supposed to start around the same time Governor Tom Wolf announced the initial stay at home order back in March. During the stay at home order, they fell six weeks behind schedule with construction.

They have continued renovating the building with plans of completing the work by September. The chief executive officer at H.A.N.D.S. says they’re working on boosting occupancy at the Boston Store Place, as well as many other restoration projects.

“Funding from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority to redo this north facing wall that people see, it needs repainted and some work done to it, ” says Matthew Good, Chief Executive Officer of HANDS.

Matthew Good adds that project will begin either in the fall or next spring.