Renovations under way for the dome at the Erie Sports Center

More renovations are underway inside the dome at the Erie Sports Center.

Over the next week, brand new turf will be laid down inside the 61,000 square foot dome creating a full size soccer field.

The field will be used for many sports tournaments over the next several months.

The new turf will bring in athletes from across the north east region helping boost Erie’s tourism.

“Since the word has gotten out that we were going to have a turf at the FIFA level, all of a sudden we have teams from Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Cleveland. The Great Lakes Soccer Association has scheduled six weekends in here to play full sized games because we now have the appropriate turf for the players to play on and feel safe on,” said Troy Bingham, Owner of Erie Sports Center.

Bingham said that the dome will also be broken down into softball and baseball fields plus three flag football fields.

