Renovations underway for new sign at Erie’s Biletnikoff Field

Renovations are underway at Erie High School’s Biletnikoff Field in honor of Erie native and NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff.

The sign will represent Biletnikoff’s accomplishments, along with the Royal’s school colors.

Funding for the sign comes from volunteers looking to bring the sign back to life.

“We need all the help we can get with projects like these. It’s something that the district has always know that’s been in need,” said Erie Erwin, Public Relations Specialist, Erie School District.

The sign is expected to be competed in early Spring.