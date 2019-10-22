Renovations underway to preserve St. Peter Cathedral

It’s been one of Erie’s most historic places for 126 years. To preserve its beauty, renovations are now underway at St. Peter Cathedral.

Starr Bodi joins reports LIVE from the Cathedral with more on where the renovations stand and what’s next for the year’s to come.

St. Peter Cathedral is about halfway done with its renovation process. In order to maintain its presence, scaffolding, painting, and priming work continues at the church.

Wood work and preservation efforts continue a the mother church for the Erie Diocese. The 126-year-old building stands tall at 256 feet above Erie’s skyline.

“It took 20 years to build the cathedral and it will take about four years to restore the cathedral. We’re in the middle of the process and literally what we’re doing is we’re going around replacing all the plaster and repainting the cathedral,” said Father Michael Ferrick, St. Peter Cathedral.

The process started two-years-ago and the church will remove and refinish all the floors and pews.

The organ will be missing from the church for a year as it heads to Canada for a makeover.

The walls that echo beautiful church hymns will also be refurbished with new plaster and paint.

The restoration comes from the financial gifts of its dedicated parishioners.

“The entire restoration is over $4.7 million. Thanks to the generosity of the parishioners of the cathedral, we’re able to do this,” said Father Ferrick.

Even though scaffolding is erected throughout the church, including behind the holy altar, parishioners still gather here for worship.

Parishioners say they enjoy coming back mass after mass to see the progress of the renovations as it moves forward.

“The way it’s being done, it’s being done slowly, it’s being done well. I think you can feel it when you come inside,” said Carolyn Rapaport, Parishioner.

“It’s a little distracting at first, because you have the scaffolding and plastic up all the way to the ceiling, but when they took away the first section, it really was amazing to see what a beautiful job they have done behind it,” said Michael Caulfield, Parishioner.

The restoration is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022. Church services will continue as planned throughout the duration of the restoration process, including daily and holiday masses.