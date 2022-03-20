A renowned pianist made his Erie Philharmonic debut on March 19.

George Li performed Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto number three.

The piece is considered one the most challenging ever written for piano and orchestra.

The Concerto was the inspiration for the 1996 Academy Award Winning film “Shine.”

Li stepped in at the performance after Olga Kern stepped away from the performance due to illness.