Reopening of Route 98 at Big I Intersection postponed due to weather

PennDOT has postponed the partial reopening of the roundabout at the Big I Intersection due to weather.

The Big I Intersection is the intersection with Route 322, Route 98, Route 6, and Route 19.

Route 98 is expected to reopen at the intersection on Friday, August 23, 2019, after pavement markings can be painted on the road.

Once the detour is lifted and the intersection reopens, traffic will temporarily use the Big I as a single lane roundabout. There will be possible traffic pattern shifts as constructions continues.

The temporary signal currently at the intersection will be turned off and removed in connection with the detour being lifted.

The roundabout is expected to be fully complete by late October.