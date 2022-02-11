Reopening tentatively set for Tuesday at State Police barracks in Lawrence Park

Pennsylvania State Troopers at the Lawrence Park barracks say the building could reopen as early as Tuesday, but that is subject to change.

The facility was closed to the public and to Troopers during a project to change the heating and air conditioning system.

The barracks commander says that both black mold and asbestos caused delays to make sure the building was safe.

It is believed that those changes could be completed by Tuesday, unless additional issues come up.

Work on a new barracks in Summit Township is now set to begin in 2023.