Rep. Bizzarro: $10K wildfire grant coming to Edinboro

EDINBORO — The Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded a $10,000 grant to increase community protection from wildfires, state Representative Ryan Bizzarro announced today.

“Our fire departments respond to so many calls each year, and the specialized training and equipment they need comes at a cost,” Rep. Bizzarro explained. “I’m glad to see this money coming to Edinboro to ease the financial burden of keeping us all safe.”

The EVFD can use the money for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. This includes purchasing protective clothing or equipment, radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining vehicles.

“I’m always grateful to our neighbors who volunteer their time to answer the community calls for help,” Rep. Bizzarro said. “This grant will help continue their need to be properly equipped and trained to protect people and property in and around our forests and open spaces.”

Edinboro was one of three Erie County Departments to be awarded the grant; Albion Volunteer Fire Department was also awarded $10,000, with $5,670 awarded to Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company. The grant program targeted local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. 109 departments were selected statewide.

The grant program is offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and is paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

