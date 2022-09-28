FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A free flu shot clinic is being provided to Erie residents in order to better protect the community against the seasonal virus.

In an effort to provide flu shots to residents looking to protect themselves and loved ones against the flu this fall and winter, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro will host a free flu shot clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Rep. Bizzarro partnered with LECOM to host the clinic. Shots will be free and administered from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at 1101 Peninsula Drive, Suite 213 in Erie.

“Flu vaccines help prevent serious illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations and even deaths throughout our community and nation,” Bizzarro said. “No one likes getting shots, but it’s a simple step each of us can take to help protect ourselves and loved ones from a health emergency.”

The event is free, and no RSVP is necessary. Residents will be administered shots on a first-come basis.

For more information, contact Rep. Bizzarro’s district office at 814-835-2880.