Rep. Bizzarro kicks off cookie season with Girls Scouts of Western Pa

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro joined Girl Scout Troop 36823 for the start of the 2021 Cookie Season.

“I enjoyed spending time with our local Girl Scouts. Their entrepreneurial spirit and excitement were inspiring. I wish them the best of luck in accomplishing their sales goals this year and already know they’ll carry the skills they are developing for a lifetime. And I was glad to stock up on my personal favorites – Samoas and Tagalongs,” Bizzarro shared.

The Girl Scouts have partnered with GrubHub, where cookie-lovers can have their orders delivered to their door.

“This is an ingenious approach that connects new technologies with distribution and sales efforts. I am confident this collaboration will be fruitful and help troops generate money for future activities,” Bizzarro said.

Those looking to support their local Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania troop can find their nearest cookie booth by using the Find Cookies tool at gswpa.org.