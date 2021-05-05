Rep. Bizzarro: Local highway one step closer to being named in memoriam of John A. Pulice

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro’s House Bill 874 that would honor beloved community member John A. Pulice unanimously passed the state House.

The bill designates the portion of State Route 4014, also known as Grandview Boulevard, from Pittsburgh Avenue to State Route 4015, also known as Zuck Road, in Millcreek Township, Erie County, as the John A. Pulice Memorial Highway.

“This highway dedication enshrines Mr. Pulice as an extraordinary member of our community.” said Bizzarro. “We and especially his family are still processing his October passing and it is my hope this dedication brings comfort and remembrance of his many contributions as they travel through.”

Pulice was a Millcreek High School graduate, served the United States Navy and worked as the regional director for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

He was later appointed by the Governor to the Council of Trustees at Edinboro University. He served as an elected member of the Millcreek Township School Board for two decades and as a member of the Millcreek Township Planning and Zoning Commission.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.