Rep. Bizzarro says Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department to receive $200K from Volunteer Loan Assistance Program

State Rep resentative Ryan Bizzarro said he is pleased to learn that the Office of the State Fire Commissioner has granted Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department’s request for a low-interest loan for safety equipment updates.

The $200,000 loan from the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program will help the department cover the cost of a 2020 Pierce Enforcer Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper with 1,000 gallon tank and 1,500 gpm pump.

“The low-interest loan will help ensure that the fire company can improve response times to fire emergencies and save money. I thank Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego and the staff who administer these programs that will support our local fire company,” Bizzarro, D-Erie, said.

The Volunteer Loan Assistance Program provides low-interest loans to volunteer fire companies, ambulance services and rescue squads for the purchase and modernizing of apparatus, facilities and equipment.