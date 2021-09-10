Rep. Bizzarro teaming up with LECOM to hold flu shot clinic

One State Representative teamed up with LECOM Friday to hold a flu shot clinic.

Members of the Erie community are getting their annual flu shot at Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office.

The flu shot clinic took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at Rep. Bizzarro’s district office — 1101 Peninsula Drive.

Bizzarro says since he was first elected, his office has scheduled flu shot clinics for the public.

He says especially now during the pandemic many people recognize public health as a top priority.

“People know the importance, particularly older people, of getting the flu shot and why they need to get it. With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the virus continuing to mutate, we should be doing everything we can to protect ourselves, not just from that virus, but from the flu virus as well,” said Ryan Bizzarro, D, State Representative.

That flu shot clinic is just wrapping up, however there are plenty of other opportunities to get a shot.

Click here for more information on Friday’s flu shot clinic.

Find flu shot clinics near you:

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists