Bizzarro votes in favor of bill to provide immediate waiver to select essential businesses

One lawmaker is working toward helping local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Ryan Bizzarro voting in favor of House Bill 2388.
This bill would provide an immediate waiver to Governor Tom Wolf’s business closure to select essential businesses.
Those businesses would include:
- Vehicle Dealers
- Lawn and Garden Centers
- Cosmetology Salons
- Barber Shops
- Messenger Service and Agent Service Activities
- Animal Grooming Services
- Manufacturing Operations.
Businesses would be required to adhere to social distancing and mitigation efforts outlined by the CDC. House Bill 2388 now goes to Governor Wolf’s desk.