Bizzarro votes in favor of bill to provide immediate waiver to select essential businesses

One lawmaker is working toward helping local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro voting in favor of House Bill 2388.

This bill would provide an immediate waiver to Governor Tom Wolf’s business closure to select essential businesses.

Those businesses would include:

Vehicle Dealers

Lawn and Garden Centers

Cosmetology Salons

Barber Shops

Messenger Service and Agent Service Activities

Animal Grooming Services

Manufacturing Operations.

Businesses would be required to adhere to social distancing and mitigation efforts outlined by the CDC. House Bill 2388 now goes to Governor Wolf’s desk.