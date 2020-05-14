1  of  3
Bizzarro votes in favor of bill to provide immediate waiver to select essential businesses

One lawmaker is working toward helping local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro voting in favor of House Bill 2388.

This bill would provide an immediate waiver to Governor Tom Wolf’s business closure to select essential businesses.

Those businesses would include:

  • Vehicle Dealers
  • Lawn and Garden Centers
  • Cosmetology Salons
  • Barber Shops
  • Messenger Service and Agent Service Activities
  • Animal Grooming Services
  • Manufacturing Operations.

Businesses would be required to adhere to social distancing and mitigation efforts outlined by the CDC. House Bill 2388 now goes to Governor Wolf’s desk.

