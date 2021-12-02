Rep. Bob Merski and union leaders hold press conference discussing Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

A press conference was held on Thursday highlighting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Thursday afternoon, Representative Bob Merski and union leaders discussed how the bill will reinvest and rebuild infrastructure in Erie. The bill will not only impact infrastructure but also bring jobs into the area.

“In order to rebuild all of this, we have to put people to work to do the work. So, our friends in labor, they’re very excited for this as I am as well because it’s family sustaining jobs.” said Bob Merski.

Build Back Better is a driving force of this bill and Rep. Merski says they’re planning to build back so that everyone benefits throughout the community.

